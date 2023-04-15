LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

1 dead, 4 hurt after shooting at Kansas City gas station

Police say one person has died and four others were wounded, including a young child, following...
Police say one person has died and four others were wounded, including a young child, following a shooting at a gas station in Kansas City, Missouri.(KMBC via CNN Newsource)
By KMBC
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 10:04 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KMBC) - One person is dead, and four others were wounded following a shooting in Kansas City, Missouri.

It happened at a gas station at 8:21 p.m. on Friday.

Police say the person who died was an adult man and the four other victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say one of the victims was a child under the age of five.

It is unknown at this time as to what led up to the shooting.

No information about the suspect has been provided.

Copyright 2023 KMBC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man shot dead during argument at party in Birmingham ruled justifiable
Victim's mom pushing for justice after key evidence thrown away
Mother of victim speaks out after Homewood Police employees admit to throwing away key evidence in son’s case
Gov. Ivey responds to question about possible grocery tax cut
Gov. Ivey responds to question about possible grocery tax cut
Former Alabama state Rep. Will Dismukes has been convicted on first-degree theft of property...
Former Alabama representative convicted on theft charges
The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the child as Jamarious Roper of...
5-year-old killed in Bessemer crash

Latest News

Police say a man dog sitting four pit bull terriers was mauled to death in his backyard. (WCCO,...
Man mauled to death while dog sitting, police say
We are on your side trying to learn more information about perhaps a dangerous intersection in...
Taking a closer look at a dangerous intersection in Birmingham
Police say a man dog sitting four pit bull terriers was mauled to death in his backyard. (WCCO,...
Man mauled to death while dog sitting, police say
Birmingham Police searching for missing man
Birmingham Police searching for missing man