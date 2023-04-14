LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Vice President Kamala Harris Welcomes Wounded Warrior Project Cycling Tour to the White House

By Stetson Miller
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Vice President Kamala Harris and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff welcomed nearly 30 wounded warriors to the White House on Thursday morning as they made a stop there during their 60-mile adaptive cycling Solider Ride journey.

“This ride is a reminder of how far you’ve come and how far you’re going. And we are so inspired to watch it all,” said Vice President Harris.

The ride started in Annapolis, Maryland on Wednesday. The veterans will continue on from Washington to Lorton, Virginia where they will end the cycling tour.

The veterans made two laps around the White House South Lawn then had a chance to meet the Vice President and Second Gentleman.

Army veteran Staff Sergeant Mark Lalli from Tampa, Florida was one of the riders on the trip. He told Gray Television that they made the trip to give veterans a chance some fun while also connecting with the communities they ride through.

“Our hope is to get other warriors on the couch and think, ‘I can’t do that’ to say, ‘You know what I can ride a bike again, riding a bike is fun. Let’s have fun again, let’s get active again, let’s get moving again.’ And hopefully that movement will get them out in the communities,” said Lalli.

Wounded Warrior Project CEO and Retired US Army Lieutenant General Mike Linnington said that warriors also ride to give Americans a chance to thank these veterans for their service.

“It’s important because we recognize those that have served the sacrifice. So much for all of us. You know, pay tribute to them, what they’ve given up to protect our freedoms,” said Linnington.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The victim has been identified as Sharon Bush White. She was 76.
McCalla woman dies after being hit by own vehicle
Oregon State Police Lt. Jim Andrews said anyone who stopped on the scene did a “pretty good job...
Man throws $200k in cash out of a car window onto the interstate, police say
Homicide detectives are investigating the self-defense claim of a Walgreens team leader,...
Nashville Walgreens worker shoots pregnant woman accused of shoplifting, police say
Mary Finkey, 71, was charged with two counts of aggravated assault.
Police: 71-year-old woman accused of beating husband was ‘tired of taking care of him’
LaJuan Scott Freeman is in the Hoover City Jail.
Hoover Police arrest man accused of selling vehicles with tampered odometers

Latest News

This image provided by the European Space Agency depicts the Jupiter Icy Moons Explorer, Juice,...
European spacecraft rockets toward Jupiter and its icy moons
Attorney General Merrick Garland arrives to speak at the Department of Justice in Washington,...
El Chapo sons among 28 Sinaloa cartel members charged by US
According to DNR, the fruits can cause birds to crash into windows and other obstacles. It can...
Wildlife officials warn about drunk birds
In this image from U.S. Capitol Police video, released and annotated by the Justice Department...
Capitol rioter who crushed officer with shield gets prison
FILE - Flooding lingers at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on April 13, 2023,...
Florida floods: Airport reopens as residents clean up mess