Tuscaloosa church expanding its unique food ministry

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The rising food prices along with inflation have highlighted the challenge of what’s often referred to as ‘food insecurity’ for many people, but a church in Tuscaloosa is working to help people meet those food needs.

The Table of Grace food pantry is connected to Grace Presbyterian Church, which is across the street from the new pantry, and we it will be a different kind of food pantry in west Alabama.

Leslie Poss is excited about the possibilities and soon the realities of what the food pantry will offer and how it will be operated.

“It’s gonna be the first client choice food pantry in west Alabama,” said Poss, who is the Christian Formation director for Grace Presbyterian Church on Hargrove Road.

In other words, people who are battling food insecurity will be able to come in and select the foods they want to eat. The concept is much different from the current model at the church, according to Poss.

“What we currently have is a once-a-month food distribution, and the food is pre-bagged. They have no choice about what goes in,” said Poss.

Poss estimates around 300 or so show up every month to receive their bagged meal, but expects that number to be much higher when the new food pantry opens this fall.

“Our hope with this is that it will be open many more days of the week every week of the month, more hours of operation,” Poss said.

And based on what they’ve seen so far in the monthly food pantry distribution, Poss says food insecurity reaches across all demographics from college students to senior adults.

“One of the wonderful things we’re working is we’re collaborating with local farmers and Jerimiah Garden across from Holy Spirit,” Poss said.

Poss says the rise in food prices and inflation didn’t play a role in the church’s decision to expand its food ministry. It just happened to work this way. After all, this has been six years in the making.

“We wanted to connect more, serve more,” said Poss.

Food for thought on a new venture for Grace Presbyterian.

Poss says they will need volunteers to make it work and already they’ve gotten calls from all over, including from corporations willing to lend a hand.

