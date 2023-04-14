Second person arrested in fatal shooting of Devarta Thomas

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department announced that detectives have obtained a warrant for a second arrest in connection to the murder of Devarta Thomas.

Thomas was found shot and killed March 20 in the 300 Block of 74th Street North.

The second suspect has been identified as 32-year-old Tony Howard Jones II.

On April 7, Birmingham Police Detectives presented information on the case to the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office.

Following an assessment of the information, detectives obtained a warrant for Capital Murder.

On April 13, the Birmingham Police Department’s Crime Reduction Team took Howard II into custody.

Howard II is in custody at the Jefferson County Jail with no bond.

