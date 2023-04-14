Ribbon cutting held for new storm shelter in Montevallo

MONTEVALLO, Ala. (WBRC) - Montevallo has another storm shelter to keep Shelby County residents when severe weather strikes.

Our own Mickey Ferguson was there to cut the ribbon Friday on the new shelter behind the fire department near the football field.

This is the second storm shelter for Montevallo. Each can hold up to 96 people.

Storm Shelter #1 is located in Stephens Park at 500 Co. Rd 10, Montevallo.

Storm Shelter #2 is located at 20 James Jones Dr., Montevallo. To access Storm Shelter #2, Enter off of Island St. and park near the shelter.

City leaders said the shelters will be open anytime the area is under a tornado watch.

The shelter is equipped with several cameras and a generator to help keep everyone safe.

Click here to see a list of storm shelters in Central Alabama.

