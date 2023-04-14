Refined To Go: Panzanella Salad

Ingredients:

2 1/2 pounds mixed ripe tomatoes, cut into bite-size pieces

2 teaspoons Diamond Crystal kosher salt, plus more for seasoning (use half as much if using table salt)3/4 pound ciabatta or rustic sourdough bread, cut into 1 1/2–inch cubes (about 6 cups bread cubes)

10 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, divided

1 small shallot, minced (about 2 tablespoons)

2 medium cloves garlic, minced (about 2 teaspoons)

1/2 teaspoon Dijon mustard

2 tablespoons white wine vinegar or red wine vinegar

Freshly ground black pepper

1/2 cup packed basil leaves, roughly chopped

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350°F and adjust rack to center position. In a large bowl, toss bread cubes with 2 tablespoons olive oil. Transfer to a rimmed baking sheet. Bake about 15 minutes, until crisp and firm but not browned. Remove from oven and let cool. Remove colander with tomatoes from bowl with tomato juice. Place colander with tomatoes in sink. Add shallot, garlic, mustard, and vinegar to bowl with tomato juice. Whisking constantly, drizzle in remaining 1/2 cup olive oil. Season dressing to taste with salt and pepper. Combine toasted bread, tomatoes, and dressing in a large bowl. Add basil leaves. Toss everything to coat and season with salt and pepper. Let rest 30 minutes before serving, tossing occasionally until the dressing is absorbed by the bread. Place chopped tomatoes in a colander set over a bowl and season with 2 teaspoons kosher salt. Toss to coat. Set aside at room temperature to drain, tossing occasionally. Drain for a minimum of 15 minutes.



