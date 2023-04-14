Red Mountain Expressway Project nearing completion

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - One of the busiest roads in Jefferson County will soon be a much smoother and quicker ride for drivers and their families.

ALDOT crews have spent the last year modernizing the concrete median, revamping the exit and on ramps, lengthening some exit lanes, and even adding auxiliary lanes between Highland Avenue to 21st Avenue south. The goal was to not only make 31 a less congested route, but a safer one.

Now crews will soon be working on the project’s final touches.

“It is functioning like it will always function currently except for some modifications we are making to the off ramps at some locations. This is exciting. We have been trying to get this done for the last six or seven years,” said ALDOT East Central Engineer DeJarvis Leonard.

However their final step requires a bit of patience. As it is still too cold to pave for the night time project.

“This work will be done starting in Mid-May through June and hopefully by July we will be able to finish up and have all that smooth.”

ALDOT leaders are also working on changing the contract to create an additional exit lane off the usually congested university exit.

“We are because it still backs up some but then we can add that additional left turn and it should facilitate moving traffic better than it is today.”

Once paving is complete crews will restripe the road in the summer. Leonard stresses the project will not only limit traffic, but also make Highway 31 that much safer.

