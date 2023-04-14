LawCall
Officer Albert Morin released from Huntsville Hospital

Morin was shot while responding to a shots fired call in Huntsville.
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 11:43 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Police Department Officer Albert Morin, who was shot in the line of duty on Mar. 28, was released from Huntsville Hospital on Friday evening and is continuing his recovery at home, officials say.

The Huntsville Police Department released a statement on Friday morning from Officer Morin who expressed his appreciation for the community he serves:

“I can’t thank our community enough for all the get-well cards. My family and I have enjoyed reading through stacks of cards each day. I would also like to thank the local businesses and churches that have donated food to my family and fellow officers during the past two weeks. It has helped ease stress and burden during my recovery. I look forward to getting back and continuing to protect and serve my community.” – Officer Albert Morin

On April 8, Officer Morin was moved from the Surgical Intensive Care Unit to a private care room to continue his recovery after the shooting.

Read the latest update on the suspect arrested in the shooting of the two Huntsville officers.

WAFF 48's Romario Gardner reporting

