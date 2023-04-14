LawCall
New study shows cardio exercise in your 20s could increase longevity of your life

By Gillian Brooks
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - New research from UAB shows doing cardio exercise in your 20s decreases the risk of death later in life.

Kelley Gabriel is the Vice Chair of Research for the Department of Epidemiology. Gabriel says they used available data to learn how working out in your early adult life impacts health later in life.

“As a young person, I might think ‘I can worry about that later’ but these findings show it’s really important to start worrying about that in early in your adulthood and maximize the fitness that you have,” said Gabriel.

They found for every additional minute of exercise in people ages 18 to 30, there was a 27% lower risk of death in women and a 13% lower risk in men. The study also showed an 11% lower risk of cardiovascular events like a heart attack.

“The more fit you were when you were a young adult, the lower your risk of subsequent risk of death.”

The key is continuing the exercise. For every 5% of fitness retained during the mid-life years, there was an 11% lower risk of death.

“Early adulthood fitness is important. Your ability to retain early adult fitness through mid-life is also important”

Starting to get into cardio fitness does not have to be hard. Gabriel said small steps now can make big changes later.

“Even just starting with being a little more active with your lifestyle for example taking the stairs or walking to your colleague’s office to talk every little bit, every little step helps with your health.”

