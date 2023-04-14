Mother of victim speaks out after Homewood Police employees admit to throwing away key evidence in son’s case

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - WBRC is hearing from the family of the victim in a case we first told you about last week, where Homewood Police admitted key evidence in a 2021 murder investigation was thrown in the trash after two employees failed to follow proper handling procedures.

Alexandria Davis is charged with murder by asphyxiation after Johnnie Anderson III was found dead in his Homewood apartment. Court documents show Anderson was found dead with a necktie and a dog leash around his neck, but Homewood Police said those two pieces of evidence were thrown away, along with some of his clothing. But, Anderson’s family tells WBRC that his case wasn’t handled properly from the start and they want justice.

“Nobody told me that they lost evidence,” Johnnie’s mother, Iris Anderson, said. “It was brought to my attention by going to some of the court hearings, that the Homewood Police Department had lost evidence in the case, crucial evidence. To lose evidence, or throw out as they say, by a mistake, that is just totally unacceptable.”

Anderson said she has not had good communication with the detectives in her son’s case. She said she had to go to the police department and call multiple times before she heard back.

“Even the judge in this case said in all his years of doing law, he has never seen a case handled like this,” Anderson said. “One officer, after the hearing, basically he didn’t have much to say, except that he apologizes. That is all he could say, he apologizes.”

Police say her son, 30-year-old Johnnie Anderson III, was likely in his apartment for a few days before he was found. Police said 31-year-old Alexandria Davis strangled him with a necktie and a dog leash.

In a statement, Homewood Police said that “proper procedures in handling and storage of the evidence was not followed by the two property custodians” and the leash and tie were thrown away. But, Anderson said she believes that is not all that was mishandled in this case.

“You have the evidence technician, going down to the coroners office, and picking up evidence to bring back to the evidence room, but he didn’t fill out the proper form,” she said. “Even when it came from interviewing the suspect, from my knowledge, she was interviewed twice. On the first interview, there was no recording of the interview. So basically they have to go by what was written down on the form. She also got a second interview, and that also was not recorded.”

Attorneys for Davis are asking for the case to be dismissed because they said without this evidence, she can’t get a fair trial. But Anderson said she hopes the motion to dismiss is denied.

“There is evidence,” she said. “As far as photographs, for what they had before they took it down to the coroner’s office. She also took my son’s keys, she stole his car, and she also used his credit cards.”

“She did admit to putting a neck tie around his neck,” Anderson said. “He had two dogs and she admitted to putting them out on the patio, and they asked her why she put them out on the patio, and her statement supposedly was to keep the dogs from gnawing on the body. That right there tells me she was aware that he wasn’t alive.”

As for the Homewood Police Department, Anderson said she thinks more should be done other than re-assigning the two employees who threw out the evidence.

“As far as I’m concerned, six months down the road, these officers could be back assigned to the evidence room,” Anderson said. “There needs to be an outside investigation, looking into not only my son’s case, but possibly other people’s cases where evidence was possibly thrown out.”

Defense attorney’s in this case tell WBRC the judge has not come down with a ruling on the motion to dismiss as of April 14.

