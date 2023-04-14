Man shot dead during argument at party in Birmingham ruled justifiable

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: Detectives with the Birmingham Police Department have received a ruling in connection to the homicide investigation of 40-year-old Jeffrey Pleasant.

Pleasant was shot inside a Birmingham residence after he and another man had an argument during a party at the residence that led to shots being fired.

The incident occurred around 12:50 a.m. Saturday, April 8 in the 600 Block of Carline Avenue.

Investigators presented the information gathered to the Jefferson County District Attorney’s office for review. Following the assessment, the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office ruled the actions justifiable; therefore, this investigation is reclassified as a Justified Death Investigation.

Original Story: The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide they say happened early Saturday morning, April 8.

West Precinct officers were called to a residence in the 600 block of Carline Avenue around 12:50 a.m.

When they arrived, they found an unresponsive victim inside a residence at the location suffering an apparent gunshot wound.

Birmingham Fire & Rescue crews arrived at the scene and pronounced the victim, 40-year-old Jeffrey Pleasant of Birmingham, dead.

Police say their preliminary investigation suggests the victim and another man had an argument during a party at the residence that led to shots being fired.

No suspect has been identified.

If you have any information that may help with their investigation, you’re asked to call the Birmingham Police Department at 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777. Your anonymous tip could lead to a cash reward.

