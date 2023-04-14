LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Man shot dead during argument at party in Birmingham ruled justifiable

(Source: Raycom images)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 10:31 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: Detectives with the Birmingham Police Department have received a ruling in connection to the homicide investigation of 40-year-old Jeffrey Pleasant.

Pleasant was shot inside a Birmingham residence after he and another man had an argument during a party at the residence that led to shots being fired.

The incident occurred around 12:50 a.m. Saturday, April 8 in the 600 Block of Carline Avenue.

Investigators presented the information gathered to the Jefferson County District Attorney’s office for review. Following the assessment, the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office ruled the actions justifiable; therefore, this investigation is reclassified as a Justified Death Investigation.

Original Story: The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide they say happened early Saturday morning, April 8.

West Precinct officers were called to a residence in the 600 block of Carline Avenue around 12:50 a.m.

When they arrived, they found an unresponsive victim inside a residence at the location suffering an apparent gunshot wound.

Birmingham Fire & Rescue crews arrived at the scene and pronounced the victim, 40-year-old Jeffrey Pleasant of Birmingham, dead.

Police say their preliminary investigation suggests the victim and another man had an argument during a party at the residence that led to shots being fired.

No suspect has been identified.

If you have any information that may help with their investigation, you’re asked to call the Birmingham Police Department at 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777. Your anonymous tip could lead to a cash reward.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The victim has been identified as Sharon Bush White. She was 76.
McCalla woman dies after being hit by own vehicle
Oregon State Police Lt. Jim Andrews said anyone who stopped on the scene did a “pretty good job...
Man throws $200k in cash out of a car window onto the interstate, police say
Homicide detectives are investigating the self-defense claim of a Walgreens team leader,...
Nashville Walgreens worker shoots pregnant woman accused of shoplifting, police say
Mary Finkey, 71, was charged with two counts of aggravated assault.
Police: 71-year-old woman accused of beating husband was ‘tired of taking care of him’
LaJuan Scott Freeman is in the Hoover City Jail.
Hoover Police arrest man accused of selling vehicles with tampered odometers

Latest News

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the child as Jamarious Roper of...
5-year-old killed in Bessemer crash
As confirmed by Patterson, the driver was a juvenile boy who has been transported to an area...
Juvenile suspect in New Market shooting faces murder, attempted murder charges
Source: WBRC video
UPDATE: Man in custody after Easter Sunday triple shooting
Source: WBRC video
First client choice food pantry in west Alabama