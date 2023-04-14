Mail Safety: How to protect your mail from theft

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We’ve been following the arrest of a man accused of stealing mail in Hoover back in 2022.

All USPS mailboxes at post offices have a security measure in place, but experts say thieves are using a variety of methods and tools to steal your mail.

But there are some tips to help you stay protected.

Don’t let incoming mail sit in your mailbox, especially if you are expecting checks or credit cards.

Postal inspectors recommend checking your mailbox every day and removing your mail as quickly as possible.

Another tip - instead of using the mail drop off box outside your local post office, go inside and use the mail slots, the letter slots or hand it to a letter carrier.

If you change your address or will be out of town, immediately notify your post office.

Ted Sexton, a former sheriff, said one of the best things you can do is put a camera up over your mailbox that always inhibits people from taking packages off your doorstep.

“I’ve often observed folks go to the back of the post office with big boxes of mail from their business and just leave it on the dock,” Sexton said. “Not a good thing to do because you never know who is going to pick that up other than a United States postal employee.”

If you are a victim of or witness mail theft, you should report it to your local police and to the Postal Inspection Service by calling their hotline at 877-876-2455 or visiting their website at USPIS.gov/report.

