LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Brain of Louisville bank mass shooting suspect to be tested for CTE

Five people have died following a mass shooting inside a Louisville bank. (Source: CNN/WDRB/WAVE/WLKY)
By Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 5:15 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The brain of Louisville bank shooting suspect Connor Sturgeon will be tested for a degenerative brain disease called CTE, or Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy.

The family’s attorney confirmed that Sturgeon’s father told him that Sturgeon’s brain is being tested, WAVE reported

A family friend said the family and the Kentucky state medical examiner wanted to have the testing done.

The process has begun, and results are expected in a few weeks.

CTE is degeneration of the brain caused by repeated trauma to the head. Diagnosis is made by studying sections of the brain.

Sturgeon’s friend said he had three significant concussions while playing football and basketball in the eighth and ninth grades.

He said high school classmates even called him “Mister Concussion.”

Five people were killed in Monday’s mass shooting at Old National Bank. Eight others were wounded, one of them critically.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

The victim has been identified as Sharon Bush White. She was 76.
McCalla woman dies after being hit by own vehicle
Oregon State Police Lt. Jim Andrews said anyone who stopped on the scene did a “pretty good job...
Man throws $200k in cash out of a car window onto the interstate, police say
Homicide detectives are investigating the self-defense claim of a Walgreens team leader,...
Nashville Walgreens worker shoots pregnant woman accused of shoplifting, police say
Mary Finkey, 71, was charged with two counts of aggravated assault.
Police: 71-year-old woman accused of beating husband was ‘tired of taking care of him’
An SUV crashed into Iron Tribe Fitness in Birmingham Thursday,
Surveillance video: SUV crashes into Birmingham gym

Latest News

President Joe Biden talks about Ireland's legacy in Thursday's remarks.
Biden delivers remarks at Ireland's parliament
Source: WBRC video
UPDATE: Man in custody after Easter Sunday triple shooting
GRAPHIC WARNING: The city council settled two cases against former officer Derek Chauvin for...
GRAPHIC: Civil cases related to ex-officer Chauvin settled in Minneapolis
A TV screen is seen reporting North Korea's missile launch with a file image of North Korean...
North Korea says it tested new solid-fuel long-range missile