Hoover PD: Man arrested for rolling back odometers after selling cars online

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - We’ve got a buyer beware warning from Hoover Police after they arrested a Birmingham man accused of changing the odometers on cars he sold online in Hoover.

In a Walmart Neighborhood Market parking lot, Hoover Police say LaJuan Freeman frequently met buyers who bought vehicles from him through Facebook marketplace. Police say in several cases, the odometers on the vehicles had been rolled back once victims tried registering the cars.

“When they did, they discovered the title and paperwork did not match the odometer reading that was on the vehicle,” Lt. Daniel Lowe with Hoover Police said.

Police say Freeman sold at least 40 cars on Facebook. Investigators say at least 5 of those had inaccurate odometers. Police say Freeman took off when they tried to arrest him, but they took him into custody later.

AAA of Alabama says you always need to have your guard up when buying cars online. It can be risky business.

“Make sure they have the title in hand you can compare all the information on the title to all the information on the vehicle. Not just the odometer but everything else on there as well. Make sure everything matches,” Clay Ingram with AAA said.

Do the math on the odometer. The industry standard on mileage for a used vehicle is around 12,000 miles each year of ownership, according to experts.

The Better Business Bureau says the crazy car market may open the door for these type scams. Just because you see a cheaper price doesn’t necessarily mean it’s legitimate.

“All these different factors that potentially create more opportunities for someone who is willing to do this because there are more people in a much more pressing spot and are in need. The need for vehicles has not changed but the availability, the costs certainly have,” Garet Smitherman with the BBB of Central and South Alabama said.

AAA says don’t ever buy a vehicle without a CarFax or other vehicle history report. If you get stuck with one of these rolled back odometer vehicles, you may not have any recourse under Alabama’s lemon law so keep all that in mind if you’re in the market for a used car.

