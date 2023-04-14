LawCall
Former Alabama representative convicted on theft charges

Former Alabama state Rep. Will Dismukes has been convicted on first-degree theft of property charges.(Source: Montgomery County Detention Facility)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 1:56 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Former Alabama state Rep. Will Dismukes has been convicted on first-degree theft of property charges.

According to Montgomery County District Attorney Daryl Bailey, a jury found Dismukes guilty on Friday.

Dismukes was found guilty by a Montgomery County jury of stealing thousands of dollars from his former employer, Weiss Commercial Flooring. The jury also found Dismukes guilty of two aggravating factors, which will permit Judge Brooke Reid the ability to sentence him to prison.

“I am very pleased with the jury’s conviction in this case. Dismukes thievery cost a local business thousands of dollars in stolen revenue. This is the first time in history that a Montgomery jury has found an aggravator in a theft case. Because of this my office will be seeking significant prison time for Mr. Dismukes,” Bailey said.

Dismukes was indicted by a Montgomery grand jury in June 2021 after being accused of stealing more than $2,500 from his former employer, Weiss Commercial Flooring Inc. Court records show he took flooring materials and other construction materials from the business.

The theft occurred between June 2016 and January 2018, before Dismukes ran for public office. An investigation was launched after a complaint was filed in May 2020.

A sentencing for Dismukes has been set for May 4th, 2023.

Dismukes previously represented House District 88 in the Alabama legislature.

