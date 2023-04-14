LawCall
Come Rock with WBRC FOX6 News at the Red Shoe Run: Rockin’ 5K

By Hannah Crowe
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 12:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Come rock with us! WBRC FOX6 News is proud to support this year’s Red Shoe Run: Rockin’ 5K. On Saturday, April 15 starting at 8 a.m. The event will start and end in Downtown Birmingham will start and end at Ronald McDonald House Charities of Alabama locate at 1700 4th Ave S, Birmingham, AL 35233.

Red Shoe Run: Rockin’ 5K directly benefits and impacts the guest families served by Ronald McDonald House Charities of Alabama. By participating in Red Shoe Run, you’re keeping a family near their sick or injured child free of charge. You’re providing much-needed emotional support and relief to families far from home, and you’re giving parents respite as they face daily life or death decisions.

If you’re interested in running the 5K or 1 mile with some of our WBRC FOX6 News crew, visit the link here. Prices start at $15 for the 1 Mile Fun Run and $30 for the 5K Run/Walk. To donate, text LOVE to 707070.

