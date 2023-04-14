LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

City of Riverside increasing water rates

By Bria Chatman
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 8:35 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RIVERSIDE, Ala. (WBRC) - Starting this summer, if you live in the city of Riverside, you can expect to see an increase in your water bill.

Local leaders voted this month to raise prices by less than $5 a month, something Mayor Rusty Jessup says was necessary.

“We went up $4 across the board,” says Mayor Jessup. “We haven’t taken that rate increase for over five years now. We are very blessed here in Riverside and we have a good supply of groundwater. Our minimal water bill has only been $22 a month, so we went up to $26.″

Mayor Jessup says residents have responded well to the changes and he believes many of them won’t notice much of a difference in their bill.

“That minimum water bill includes 3,000 gallons,” says Mayor Jessup. “So, mostly for a couple or an elderly couple, it won’t even get over 3,000 gallons. Our average use is less than 5,000 gallons per month.”

With the inflated cost of chemicals and additives to keep the water purified and cleaned, Mayor Jessup says this price increase was needed.

“New regulations are constantly coming down from the feds about what we have to filter for,” says Mayor Jessup. “Those supplies are getting more and more expensive every day. Plus your people get more expensive too. We now will be able to give our water department employees a small raise.”

These changes will go into effect in June.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Electronic bingo machines
Bingo halls raided in Jefferson County Tuesday morning
Police in Tennessee are investigating after a 3-month-old boy was found dead inside the...
3-month-old dead, 6 kids found alone at caregiver’s apartment
The former home of actress Betty White was demolished.
Betty White’s former home has been sold and demolished
Former school could become senior living facility
Birmingham considers converting former elementary school into senior living facility
Train car fire in Birmingham
Rail car carrying automobiles catches fire in Birmingham

Latest News

A mailbox in S. Fargo.
Mail Safety: How to protect your mail from theft
CITY COUNIL MEETING
Teachers in Helena receive grant money for their classrooms
Gas prices rising
AAA: Gas prices on the rise again
First client choice food pantry coming to West Alabama
Tuscaloosa church expanding its unique food ministry