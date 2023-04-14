Calera Police: Driver refuses to stop, throws drugs out of window

CALERA, Ala. (WBRC) - A Calera patrol officer noticed a vehicle with a headline out Thursday night and attempted to make a stop. The driver of the vehicle failed to stop and began to drive in a reckless manner away from the police.

While attempting to elude the police, a passenger from the car jumped out and was detained by a second responding officer in the chase. The driver then began to throw objects out of his window, including a bag of methamphetamine.

The suspect then exited his car while it was still in motion and ran into the nearby woods on foot. Additional Calera PD officers arrived on scene along with Montevallo and Jemison officers to assist with the search.

The suspect has a lengthy history with 32 arrests, a multi-state offender, and currently has felony and misdemeanor warrants from four separate jurisdictions. He is now in police custody.

