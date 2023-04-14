Birmingham creates new housing policy committee to tackle inequitable housing practices

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama was desegregated in the late 1960s, but some say communities of color are still fighting an uphill battle, specifically regarding housing and financial policies.

The Birmingham City Council is now launching a new housing policy committee to ensure that, regardless of someone’s race or background, they can find a home in Birmingham.

That committee will create programs that offer affordable housing.

This is a big deal because in the past landlords and insurers have redlined or denied potential buyers simply because of their race, how a customer was purchasing or how they were financing their homes.

“We are getting ourselves organized and really facing this issue kind of head on in a very intentional way. To the best of my knowledge, the city council has not had this focus before,” said Birmingham City Councilman Darrell O’Quinn.

Councilor O’Quinn is also working to update the city’s fair housing ordinance to stop landlords from discriminating against people for paying through disability, veterans assistance or alimony. Their first meeting is Tuesday afternoon.

