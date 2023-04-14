AAA: Gas prices on the rise again

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - AAA says the state average for a gallon of gas is $3.29 as of Thursday, but with the increase in demand and gasoline production cuts, that could be changing soon.

Clay Ingram with AAA says about a week ago, OPEC - the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries - announced they would begin reducing oil production by the end of the month. Ingram says that can cause prices to jump.

On average, it was about $60 to $70 a barrel and now it’s increased to about $80, which means what we’ll pay at the pump will go up.

Ingram says the good news is prices are still a lot cheaper than this time last year and there are ways to save.

“Price shop,” says Ingram. “Every single tank full. That’s important. It does make a difference. The more people we have that participate in that behavior, the more impact it has. It does not only save money today. It helps put the downward pressure on prices and might help prices from going up as much as they would otherwise.”

You can download the AAA app or click here to find the best prices in your area.

