LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

AAA: Gas prices on the rise again

We’ve got some tips to save at the pump
By Bria Chatman
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 8:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - AAA says the state average for a gallon of gas is $3.29 as of Thursday, but with the increase in demand and gasoline production cuts, that could be changing soon.

Clay Ingram with AAA says about a week ago, OPEC - the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries - announced they would begin reducing oil production by the end of the month. Ingram says that can cause prices to jump.

On average, it was about $60 to $70 a barrel and now it’s increased to about $80, which means what we’ll pay at the pump will go up.

Ingram says the good news is prices are still a lot cheaper than this time last year and there are ways to save.

“Price shop,” says Ingram. “Every single tank full. That’s important. It does make a difference. The more people we have that participate in that behavior, the more impact it has. It does not only save money today. It helps put the downward pressure on prices and might help prices from going up as much as they would otherwise.”

You can download the AAA app or click here to find the best prices in your area.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Electronic bingo machines
Bingo halls raided in Jefferson County Tuesday morning
Police in Tennessee are investigating after a 3-month-old boy was found dead inside the...
3-month-old dead, 6 kids found alone at caregiver’s apartment
The former home of actress Betty White was demolished.
Betty White’s former home has been sold and demolished
Former school could become senior living facility
Birmingham considers converting former elementary school into senior living facility
Train car fire in Birmingham
Rail car carrying automobiles catches fire in Birmingham

Latest News

A mailbox in S. Fargo.
Mail Safety: How to protect your mail from theft
CITY COUNIL MEETING
Teachers in Helena receive grant money for their classrooms
First client choice food pantry coming to West Alabama
Tuscaloosa church expanding its unique food ministry
Water bill increase for Riverside
City of Riverside increasing water rates