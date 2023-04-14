LawCall
5-year-old killed in Bessemer crash

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the child as Jamarious Roper of...
The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has identified the child as Jamarious Roper of Birmingham. He died at UAB Hospital.
By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 8:53 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - A 5-year-old was killed in a crash in Bessemer April 13.

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the child as Jamarious Roper of Birmingham. He died at UAB Hospital.

Roper was sitting in the back seat, behind the driver when the accident happened. According to the Bessemer Police, the car he was in was reportedly traveling eastbound on 9th Street when it was hit on the drivers side by another vehicle traveling on 6th Avenue.


Bessemer Police are investigating the crash.

