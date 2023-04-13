Volunteers needed at Shelby Baptist due to employee shortage

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Volunteers are a critical part of the Shelby Baptist Medical Center team.

Especially with the employee shortage that’s affecting so many hospitals.

Volunteers at Shelby Baptist are there to help nurses and doctors while also being there for the patient and their families.

These volunteers work once a week for several hours as a patient advocate checking in on their needs while some volunteers work in the surgical waiting room answering questions, offering a listening ear, or even a prayer.

Shelby Baptist volunteers had to take a pause during the pandemic, but they are trying to make a comeback.

Last year, their volunteers volunteered over 4,700 hours which was huge, especially with the employee shortage.

“The biggest benefit to the nurses is the fact that they can do their job, when we do what we do we are helping them take some stress off and they can actually do what they’re job is called to do,” said Larry Loyacano, a Shelby Baptist volunteer for 16 years.

For more information on volunteering at Shelby Baptist Medical Center, visit shelbybaptistmedicalcenter.com , click on the about tab, and scroll down.

