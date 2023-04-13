LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Volunteers needed at Shelby Baptist due to employee shortage

By Aajene Robinson
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 9:30 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Volunteers are a critical part of the Shelby Baptist Medical Center team.

Especially with the employee shortage that’s affecting so many hospitals.

Volunteers at Shelby Baptist are there to help nurses and doctors while also being there for the patient and their families.

These volunteers work once a week for several hours as a patient advocate checking in on their needs while some volunteers work in the surgical waiting room answering questions, offering a listening ear, or even a prayer.

Shelby Baptist volunteers had to take a pause during the pandemic, but they are trying to make a comeback.

Last year, their volunteers volunteered over 4,700 hours which was huge, especially with the employee shortage.

“The biggest benefit to the nurses is the fact that they can do their job, when we do what we do we are helping them take some stress off and they can actually do what they’re job is called to do,” said Larry Loyacano, a Shelby Baptist volunteer for 16 years.

For more information on volunteering at Shelby Baptist Medical Center, visit shelbybaptistmedicalcenter.com, click on the about tab, and scroll down.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Electronic bingo machines
Bingo halls raided in Jefferson County Tuesday morning
Tayla Roxann Roland
Police: Woman arrested after woman shot dead Saturday morning in Homewood
Warning from Cullman PD after tire purchase scam reappears
Cullman Police warn of returning scam that has local businesses out thousands of dollars
Police in Tennessee are investigating after a 3-month-old boy was found dead inside the...
3-month-old dead, 6 kids found alone at caregiver’s apartment
Train car fire in Birmingham
Rail car carrying automobiles catches fire in Birmingham

Latest News

Columbiana Tractor selling electric tractors
Shelby Co. dealer selling new electric tractors
Source: WBRC video
Pell City Police Department on the move, city approves plans to renovate old Boys & Girls Club
Samuel Godwin helps refurbish family room near field for kids with special needs
Eagle Scout hits a home run off the field with Miracle League of Tuscaloosa
Money raised for Deputy Brad Johnson's family to go to D.C.
Fallen Bibb County Deputy Brad Johnson’s name will soon be engraved on memorial wall in Washington, D.C.