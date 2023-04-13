UPDATE: Incredible video catches the moment a train crashes into a car

LawCall
By Ariel Mallory and WALA Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 10:02 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
UPDATE: The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency on Thursday released additional information on a car-train crash that happened Tuesday in Grand Bay.

According to ALEA, the crash happened at 8:39 p.m. Tuesday after a 2016 GMC Terrain SUV that was traveling west on Seager Road ran off the road when the driver failed to negotiate a curve.

The SUV got stuck on the tracks. The driver and passenger were able to get out before the train hit the SUV, ALEA said.

ORIGINAL STORY:

GRAND BAY, Ala. (WALA) - Mind-blowing video catches the moment a train crashes into a car, full speed ahead.

The vehicle was unoccupied.

The car broke down in the wrong place, at the wrong time, right on the tracks off Highway 90 in Grand Bay Tuesday evening.

Two young girls were in the car getting out in time. They were not hurt.

Pieces of the car were scattered everywhere.

Several neighbors were startled by the loud boom and came outside to see what was going on.

Tanya Lemay who lives near Saeger Road says she’s thankful no one was hurt.

“They said it was two young girls. They jumped out before the train hit them. So thank God nobody got hurt,” Lemay said.

Another neighbor Robin Bullard says her husband woke her up after the crash.

“My husband did. He said it was two young girls and they thankfully were not in the vehicle thank God,” Bullard said.

In the video, you can hear the train conductor repeatedly blow the horn over and over to alert the driver.

Lemay says it’s a reminder to never try and beat a train.

“They got stuck on the track from what I understand,” Lemay said. “It’s crazy. Don’t go around the arms, don’t ever do that, cause you could get stuck. That train is coming fast you don’t have a lot of time to react.”

We’ve reached out to ALEA to find out more details on the crash.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

