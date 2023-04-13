LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Unlikely participant: Goose joins runners in half-marathon

Video shows a goose flapping its wings as it runs along the historic Ward Parkway with a crowd of marathoners. (Source: Jack Dolan / AMAZING ANIMALS+ /TMX)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (Gray News/TMX) – Half-marathon runners in Missouri were joined by an unlikely participant over the weekend.

A goose was spotted trotting alongside runners in the Rock the Parkway half-marathon in Kansas City on Saturday.

A video shared by Jack Dolan shows the goose flapping its wings as it runs along the city’s historic Ward Parkway with a crowd of marathoners.

At first, the goose seems to keep up, but then it tries to race ahead of them.

This year’s first-place finisher was Josh Baden, with a time of 1:10:22.4, organizers said.

The Rock the Parkway half-marathon benefited Children’s Mercy, a nonprofit pediatric hospital in Kansas City.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

Electronic bingo machines
Bingo halls raided in Jefferson County Tuesday morning
Police in Tennessee are investigating after a 3-month-old boy was found dead inside the...
3-month-old dead, 6 kids found alone at caregiver’s apartment
The former home of actress Betty White was demolished.
Betty White’s former home has been sold and demolished
Former school could become senior living facility
Birmingham considers converting former elementary school into senior living facility
Blake Carter Hudson
Former Walker Co. Sheriff’s deputy pleads guilty to 2019 manslaughter charge

Latest News

FILE - A patient prepares to take the first of two pills for a medication abortion during a...
Justice Dept. to ask Supreme Court to put abortion pill limits on hold
Etowah County couple arrested, charged with aggravated child abuse
Etowah County couple arrested, charged with aggravated child abuse
Jeremy 'Pee Wee' Crane
Man wanted after striking Cherokee County deputy with vehicle
In this image taken from video, police block a road in North Dighton, Mass., Thursday, April...
Guardsman arrested in leak of classified military documents
As confirmed by Patterson, the driver was a juvenile boy who has been transported to an area...
Madison County Sheriff’s Office: 2 people shot at New Market home