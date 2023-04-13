LawCall
Turning The Tide conference looks at ways to tackle opioid crisis

By Kelvin Reynolds
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 6:45 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The opioid crisis hits many communities hard, but the problems is causes in rural communities can be even greater due to a lack of local resources.

The second day of a two-day conference at the University of Alabama resumes Thursday morning where people are talking about that now.

Folks concerned about what opioid abuse is doing to hurt rural communities are meeting at the Bryant Conference Center. This is what “Turning the Tide: Preventing, Treating, and Investigating the Opioid Crisis” is all about.

Organizers brought speakers to talk about strategies that could be implemented. They also explained resources that may be available to these rural communities that people there may be unaware of.

“Preventing, treating, and investigating. So, our investigating track is forensics. Our treating track is for our physicians and caregivers in that area. Then our preventing track is our community and what resources we can take back to those,” explained Susan Page with the Institute for Rural Health Research at the University of Alabama.

Speakers at the event include the Mental Health Commissioner for the state of Alabama who speaking Thursday morning.

The conference kicked off with Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall talking about what’s happening at the state level regarding fighting the opioid crisis.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

