LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Traveling tour bus to commemorate 60 years since Civil Rights Movement in B'ham

By Gillian Brooks
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - 2023 marks 60 years since the turning point of the Civil Rights Movement in Birmingham. One of the foot soldiers who marched from the 16th Street Baptist Church into the streets of downtown fighting for justice, Paulette Roby, remembers the revolution vividly.

“We marched into downtown Birmingham singing ‘ain’t no body gonna turn me around,’” said Roby.

To commemorate the anniversary, the Greater Birmingham Convention and Visitor Bureau teamed up with Georgia Coach Lines to wrap a tour bus with iconic photographs from the movement, serving as a traveling billboard of the rich history in Birmingham.

“We say it’s the civil rights history, but really it’s an American story,” said Vice President of Tourism Sara Hamlin.

One side of the bus showcases Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Fred Shuttlesworth and Ralph Abernathy. The other symbolizes today with a photo of the statue of the four Angel Spirits in Kelly Ingram Park.

The bus will be on the county’s road through Dec. 31.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Electronic bingo machines
Bingo halls raided in Jefferson County Tuesday morning
Police in Tennessee are investigating after a 3-month-old boy was found dead inside the...
3-month-old dead, 6 kids found alone at caregiver’s apartment
The former home of actress Betty White was demolished.
Betty White’s former home has been sold and demolished
Former school could become senior living facility
Birmingham considers converting former elementary school into senior living facility
Blake Carter Hudson
Former Walker Co. Sheriff’s deputy pleads guilty to 2019 manslaughter charge

Latest News

An SUV crashed into Iron Tribe Fitness in Birmingham Thursday,
Surveillance video: SUV crashes into Birmingham gym
Car hauled away at Iron Tribe Fitness
Car hauled away at Iron Tribe Fitness
IronTribe Surveillance of SUV crashing through building
IronTribe Surveillance of SUV crashing through building
LaJuan Scott Freeman is in the Hoover City Jail.
Hoover Police arrest man accused of selling vehicles with tampered odometers