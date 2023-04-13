Traveling tour bus to commemorate 60 years since Civil Rights Movement in B'ham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - 2023 marks 60 years since the turning point of the Civil Rights Movement in Birmingham. One of the foot soldiers who marched from the 16th Street Baptist Church into the streets of downtown fighting for justice, Paulette Roby, remembers the revolution vividly.

“We marched into downtown Birmingham singing ‘ain’t no body gonna turn me around,’” said Roby.

To commemorate the anniversary, the Greater Birmingham Convention and Visitor Bureau teamed up with Georgia Coach Lines to wrap a tour bus with iconic photographs from the movement, serving as a traveling billboard of the rich history in Birmingham.

“We say it’s the civil rights history, but really it’s an American story,” said Vice President of Tourism Sara Hamlin.

One side of the bus showcases Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Fred Shuttlesworth and Ralph Abernathy. The other symbolizes today with a photo of the statue of the four Angel Spirits in Kelly Ingram Park.

The bus will be on the county’s road through Dec. 31.

