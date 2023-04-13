SEC Women’s Golf Championship tees off in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The SEC Women’s Golf Championship teed off in Birmingham on April 12.

The championship event is being held at Greystone Golf and Country Club in Birmingham for the 10th straight year, competing on the Legacy Course for the second consecutive year. The first three days of the tournament will be a stroke play event, with all fourteen teams competing for seeding. After three rounds of stroke play, the top eight teams will then compete in a match-play style on Saturday and Sunday, with the championship match being held on Sunday.

The quarterfinal matches on Saturday will be available to watch on SEC Network Plus. The championship match on Sunday will be on the SEC Network.

No. 19 Vanderbilt led the way after day one of the tournament, carding a team score of 288 (even par). No. 3 LSU, defending SEC champions, ended day one in a tie for 3rd place with Florida and Mississippi State. No. 7 Auburn finished the first round in a tie for 7th place with Georgia and Kentucky, and unranked Alabama is in a tie for 5th place with No. 4 South Carolina. Round two of the championship is currently in progress.

