Congratulations to this week’s Rising Star, Zayden Leonard!

Zayden is a senior at Shades Valley High School with a 4.1 GPA. He is a member of SGA, FCCLA, Foundations of Health Science, and is a student ambassador. In addition, he is on the Football and Basketball teams. Even through challenges, he has been resolved to persevere and looks forward to his future majoring in biology.

Zayden, congratulations on all you do, and for being this week’s Rising Star.

To learn more about the WBRC FOX6 Rising Star program, sponsored by America’s First Federal Credit Union, and how to nominate an outstanding student in your community, click here.

