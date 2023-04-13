Pinson mayor calls illegal bingo halls blight on the community

PINSON, Ala. (WBRC) -State and federal law enforcement raided 14 illegal bingo halls this week according to Attorney General Steve Marshall’s office. The raids reportedly found near 2,500 illegal slot machines.

One of the facilities is on Pinson Valley Parkway. Pinson Mayor Joe Cochran tells us they receive complaints all the time about bingo halls on the outskirts of city limits, being crime magnets. Cochran recently met with Marshall about it and he’s glad the state took action.

Cochran says illegal bingo halls are a blight on the community. He and other city leaders have been calling on law enforcement to enforce bingo laws.

“I know of armed robberies, shootings, drug deals happening there,” Cochran said. “To me that’s violent crime and that’s what the sheriff said he wants to focus on. Well, it’s there. Just walk in and you’ll find it.”

An injunction is now in effect that keeps the doors closed at all 14 facilities until at least April 21.

A few years ago, Jefferson County Sheriff Mark Pettway said going after electronic bingo halls isn’t a top priority saying it’s too expensive to use resources to prosecute it.

