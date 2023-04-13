Pell City Police Department on the move, city approves plans to renovate old Boys & Girls Club

PELL CITY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Pell City Police Department will soon have a new location. They plan to move into the old Boys & Girls Club building on 19th Street.

City leaders approved just under $300,000 in funding to begin renovation plans. The new location will give officers newer technology, and an area designated for community engagement.

Chief Clay Morris says they’ve been at the current location for more than 25 years and they’ve outgrown the space. He says a new and improved building is just what officers need.

“A significantly new and upgraded modern evidence processing area. Evidence storing area, evidence collection area,” says Chief Morris. “We’ll have large space to process vehicles and store vehicles that are involved in crimes. We are looking at an officer wellness area, proper conference rooms, and meeting rooms for our officers.”

Chief Morris is confident this modern space will help the department attract new officers.

“Once we get the officers here, we will provide enough professional and family culture,” adds Chief Morris. “They’ll stay. But you got to get them here. That new technology advancement at the new facility, having new rooms, having locker rooms for them. A wellness area for them. A gym area for those officers.”

There are also plans to include the community in the move, with a designated area inside and old tennis courts outside the building being upgraded for new activities.

“Those are going to be pickleball courts for our community,” says Chief Morris. “So, in addition to the community room. We will also that room available to those who are playing pickleball at night. They won’t have to worry about their safety at night. The police department is right there. It’s manned 24 hours a day. They will have lighting. They will also have access to the community room for restrooms, water, and things of that nature.”

They expect the entire project to take less than two years to complete.

