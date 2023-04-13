LawCall
New sculpture being placed in Birmingham’s Switch district

An artist rendering of "Alchemy," a new sculpture being placed in Birmingham's Switch district.
An artist rendering of "Alchemy," a new sculpture being placed in Birmingham's Switch district.(Salem Barker)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 9:21 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham’s Switch district is getting a new 28-foot sculpture commissioned for the business community surrounding the area.

The sculpture, called “Alchemy,” was designed by Salem Barker, the same artist behind the 25-foot sculpture that resides outside the Valley Hotel in Homewood.

Crews begin work to place the 28-foot statue, "Alchemy," in Birmingham's Switch district.
Crews begin work to place the 28-foot statue, "Alchemy," in Birmingham's Switch district.(WBRC)

The 28-foot sculpture will be placed next to the newly renovated Nextec Building on Thursday.

Alchemy will celebrate two growing industries in Birmingham, hi-tech/IT and medical technologies, while honoring the steel-making industry that preceded them.

