New sculpture being placed in Birmingham’s Switch district
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 9:21 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham’s Switch district is getting a new 28-foot sculpture commissioned for the business community surrounding the area.
The sculpture, called “Alchemy,” was designed by Salem Barker, the same artist behind the 25-foot sculpture that resides outside the Valley Hotel in Homewood.
The 28-foot sculpture will be placed next to the newly renovated Nextec Building on Thursday.
Alchemy will celebrate two growing industries in Birmingham, hi-tech/IT and medical technologies, while honoring the steel-making industry that preceded them.
