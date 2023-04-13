New bill to reshape Birmingham Water Works Board advances after public hearing

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WBRC) - Changes may soon be coming to the Birmingham Water Works Board. A new bill that would dramatically overhaul the current board was passed by a House Committee on April 12, in a 6-5 vote.

It was a packed room at the State House in Montgomery as House Committee members voted on a new bill that would take all nine current Birmingham Water Works Board members, fire them, and replace them with seven new members.

The bill still needs to pass the majority.

Representative Jim Carns is backing the bill. He said after seeing multiple stories from WBRC’s reporting on BWW, something needs to be done to the current Birmingham water board.

“This has been an on-going problem, as you know, for three or four years,” Carns said. “For people to say this was an ambush, was kind of a stretch.”

The new bill would change how many board members there are, who can appoint them, and what qualifications they have. It would require at least one board member to have a background in finance, and another in engineering. He said if passed, they would also bring on a new CEO to help run the utility.

“Everyone that would be terminated on the board, they may or may not be reappointed, because they may not have the qualifications,” Carns said.

In the bill, Birmingham’s mayor and city council would get each get two appointments to the board. It gives one seat appointment each to Blount and Shelby counties. It also gives the Jefferson County Mayor’s Association ability to appoint one member of the board. Carns said this would turn the board into a regional board.

But, Birmingham Water Works Chairman Tereshia Huffman said they are already representing those customers and making new changes to their board policies.

“Right now, this board is a regional board,” Huffman said. “We have Birmingham, Shelby County, the Mayor’s Association, and we have Blount County. We have issued an RFP for automatic meter reading. We are going to have a project management consultant come in, look at our system, and tell us what is the best way to do things. We are going to look at billing issues and see what can we do better.”

Huffman and five others spoke to representatives asking for more time to fix the board’s problems before members are replaced.

“Give us the time to do those things,” she said. “I have been chairwoman for four months, and in my four months, I’m fighting this bill, as well as making sure we are coming up with better policies for our board.”

Passing the house committee by just one vote, the future of Birmingham’s Water Works Board is still up for debate.

“This is a hot issue, so we will see where it goes,” Carns said.

“I’m hopeful,” Huffman said. “Today was a six to five vote. Yes, it passed out of committee, but it still has to go through the whole, so we are hopeful. We are going to continue fighting, but we are also going to continue working on behalf of our customer base.”

The room was full of representatives and customers, lawmakers said no one in support of the bill signed up for the public hearing, so they would only take five or six people against it.

This meant some who signed up weren’t able to speak to the committee before the vote.

“I’m one of those people, that in two weeks, I got five bills,” Birmingham Water Works customer Anna Brown said. “They have been working with me on trying to get everything straightened out. Why should citizens in Birmingham be denied management that will try to help you, so that other people can come along. They don’t even know about our board and our city. I really would like to see them postpone this bill, allow this board, the citizens of Birmingham, and the administration of Birmingham, be able to sit down and work this out.”

“All they need is a chance to work out their issues, on their own, without any interference from Montgomery,” Brown said.

“This is Birmingham’s water system and Birmingham needs to control it,” Birmingham Water Works Customer David Russell said. “They should allow the 18,500 registered voters in the city of Birmingham to have the opportunity to vote.”

The bill has now been released by the committee and will be put on the calendar to be voted on, but Representative Carns said he does not know yet when that vote will be. If this bill passes the house majority, it will then move on to the Senate.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.