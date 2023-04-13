LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

McCalla woman dies after being hit by own vehicle

The victim has been identified as Sharon Bush White. She was 76.
The victim has been identified as Sharon Bush White. She was 76.(MGN)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 9:53 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A McCalla woman died after she accidently hit by her own vehicle in a parking lot at St. Vincent’s Hospital.

The victim has been identified as Sharon Bush White. She was 76.

The accident happened at 810 St. Vincent’s Drive in Birmingham at 12:16 p.m. on April 12.

Police believe Ms. White got out of her vehicle prior to placing the transmission into park.  The circumstances surrounding the death are being investigated by the Birmingham Police Department.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Electronic bingo machines
Bingo halls raided in Jefferson County Tuesday morning
Police in Tennessee are investigating after a 3-month-old boy was found dead inside the...
3-month-old dead, 6 kids found alone at caregiver’s apartment
The former home of actress Betty White was demolished.
Betty White’s former home has been sold and demolished
Former school could become senior living facility
Birmingham considers converting former elementary school into senior living facility
Train car fire in Birmingham
Rail car carrying automobiles catches fire in Birmingham

Latest News

Source: WBRC video
Tour bus will commemorate Civil Rights Movement
WBRC Verizon Wireless CABB 4-11-23
WBRC - Verizon Wireless CABB 4-11-23
Derrell Matthews
Man accused of stealing mail after allegedly purchasing USPS key from letter carrier
ADPH: More than 1.6M positive COVID-19 cases since 2020