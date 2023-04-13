Man wanted after striking Cherokee County deputy with vehicle

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A man in Cherokee County is wanted after hitting a deputy with a vehicle, then taking off and leaving the scene.

Cherokee County Sheriff Jeff Shaver says that deputies were responding to a call on County Road 585 in Cedar Bluff Wednesday evening regarding a domestic violence situation.

Jeremy ‘Pee Wee’ Crane, age 39, was inside of a vehicle located in the yard when the deputies arrived on scene. One officer attempted to approach the vehicle to speak to Crane. However, Crane took off, striking the deputy with his vehicle. “We are grateful that the deputy only received very minor injuries,” stated Sherriff Shaver.

Crane drove the vehicle into the nearby woods where he then abandoned the car on foot. A chase ensued, but Crane could not be located after a brief search. The Cherokee County Sherriff’s Office obtained a felony warrant for Crane Thursday morning.

If you have information on Crane’s whereabouts please contact the Sheriff’s Office via phone or by submitting an anonymous tip on their website, here.

