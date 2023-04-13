Madison County Sheriff’s Office: 2 people shot at New Market home

NEW MARKET, Ala. (WAFF) - Deputies with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office are investigating after two people were shot at a home in New Market. A car chase ensued from the home ending in a crash on Winchester Rd.

Deputies with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office have responded to the scene of a shooting in the 100 block of Rose Valley Drive in the New Market community. There are two confirmed shooting victims at this time. HEMSI & Sheriff’s investigators are on the scene at this time. pic.twitter.com/Aa1IkFUGkw — Madison Sheriff AL (@mcsosheriffAL) April 13, 2023

According to the sheriff’s office, investigators and officials with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services, Inc. (HEMSI), are on the scene. The shooting happened on Rose Valley Drive.

HEMSI’s Don Webster confirmed medical services arrived at the scene shortly after 12:45 p.m.

Additionally, there is a large police presence on Winchester Road just south of Buckhorn High School.

Brent Patterson with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office confirms there was a chase from the Rose Valley Dr. house ending in a wreck on Winchester Rd. One person involved in the chase has been transported to an area hospital for treatment.

There is a large police presence on Winchester Road in Huntsville. (WAFF)

This story will be updated once further information is released.

