LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Madison County Sheriff’s Office: 2 people shot at New Market home

Deputies with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office are responding to a shooting at a home in New...
Deputies with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office are responding to a shooting at a home in New Market that left two people injured.(WAFF)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 1:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW MARKET, Ala. (WAFF) - Deputies with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office are investigating after two people were shot at a home in New Market. A car chase ensued from the home ending in a crash on Winchester Rd.

According to the sheriff’s office, investigators and officials with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services, Inc. (HEMSI), are on the scene. The shooting happened on Rose Valley Drive.

HEMSI’s Don Webster confirmed medical services arrived at the scene shortly after 12:45 p.m.

Additionally, there is a large police presence on Winchester Road just south of Buckhorn High School.

Brent Patterson with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office confirms there was a chase from the Rose Valley Dr. house ending in a wreck on Winchester Rd. One person involved in the chase has been transported to an area hospital for treatment.

There is a large police presence on Winchester Road in Huntsville.
There is a large police presence on Winchester Road in Huntsville.(WAFF)

This story will be updated once further information is released.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Electronic bingo machines
Bingo halls raided in Jefferson County Tuesday morning
Police in Tennessee are investigating after a 3-month-old boy was found dead inside the...
3-month-old dead, 6 kids found alone at caregiver’s apartment
The former home of actress Betty White was demolished.
Betty White’s former home has been sold and demolished
Former school could become senior living facility
Birmingham considers converting former elementary school into senior living facility
Train car fire in Birmingham
Rail car carrying automobiles catches fire in Birmingham

Latest News

On Your Side: Opioid prevention resources
On Your Side: Opioid prevention resources and information for parents
Torace Laster is currently in the custody of the Federal Bureau of Prisons. He is housed at a...
Arrest made in 2020 Birmingham homicide
The SEC women's golf championship underway at Greystone Golf and Country Club. (Source: SEC)
SEC Women’s Golf Championship tees off in Birmingham
Shelby Co. 911 Dispatcher Describes Moments Two Deputies Were Shot
Shelby Co. 911 Dispatcher Describes Moments Two Deputies Were Shot