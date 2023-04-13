LawCall
Local activists call for civilian review board in Jefferson County

By Josh Gauntt
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 4:53 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A week after another person was shot and killed by law enforcement, community activists are calling for a civilian review board for Jefferson County.

“Somebody has to police the police,” Eric Hall with Black Lives Matter said.

Black Lives Matter Birmingham is now calling for a countywide civilian review board in the wake of Tedarrius Smith being shot and killed last week in Collegeville by a Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputy. Even though state investigators say Smith pointed a gun at the deputy before he was shot, Smith’s family has a lot of questions about what happened. They want to see any videos of the incident.

“I want to see footages of what the police had on. I need see the cameras out here. I need to see everything. I just need closure. I need justice and that’s exactly what I’m going to get for my husband,” Smith’s wife Tineasha said recently during a vigil for her husband.

Eric Hall with BLM says a civilian review board would ensure the police complaint process is acceptable to all, that investigations are fair and thorough and improve the public confidence in policing.

“As community members, as taxpayers, we have somewhere we can go to.. to hold these police officers accountable for their ill practices when it comes to how they treat the community members,” Hall said.

In the Smith shooting, the State Bureau of Investigation is handling the case. ALEA says once complete, the findings will be turned over to the Jefferson County District Attorney’s office.

