LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Hoover Police arrest man accused of selling vehicles with tampered odometers

LaJuan Scott Freeman is in the Hoover City Jail.
LaJuan Scott Freeman is in the Hoover City Jail.(Hoover PD)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 3:15 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Hoover Police say a man sold more than 40 vehicles on Facebook Marketplace that had odometers which had been tampered with.

LaJuan Scott Freeman, 47, of Birmingham is charged with five counts of first-degree theft of property and fleeing/attempting to elude.

Police were contacted in February 2023 by a person who had bought a vehicle on Facebook Marketplace. When they tried to register the vehicle the victim realized the car’s odometer had been tampered with and did not match the mileage reading on the title. As a result the victim was left with a vehicle they could not legally register to obtain a license plate or insurance on.

Based on their investigation, Freeman, who went by the name “Juan Freeman” on Facebook would meet buyers at the Walmart Neighborhood Market on Lorna Road to sell them the car.

Detectives have been able to make contact with at least 5 people who bought cars from Freeman that had the odometer tampered with and believe there may be many more.

Hoover Police attempted to arrest Freeman April 4th while he was on the way to sell another vehicle, but he fled from a traffic stop. Freeman was taken into custody at the Hoover City Jail April 12th and is currently awaiting transfer to the Jefferson County Jail.

Detectives believe there are likely additional victims and encourage anyone who believes they may have been scammed by Freeman to contact Sergeant Austin Tubb at 205-444-7602.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Electronic bingo machines
Bingo halls raided in Jefferson County Tuesday morning
Police in Tennessee are investigating after a 3-month-old boy was found dead inside the...
3-month-old dead, 6 kids found alone at caregiver’s apartment
The former home of actress Betty White was demolished.
Betty White’s former home has been sold and demolished
Former school could become senior living facility
Birmingham considers converting former elementary school into senior living facility
Blake Carter Hudson
Former Walker Co. Sheriff’s deputy pleads guilty to 2019 manslaughter charge

Latest News

Bus to commemorate 60 years since Civil Rights Movement in Birmingham.
Traveling tour bus to commemorate 60 years since Civil Rights Movement in B'ham
An SUV crashed into Iron Tribe Fitness in Birmingham Thursday,
Surveillance video: SUV crashes into Birmingham gym
Car hauled away at Iron Tribe Fitness
Car hauled away at Iron Tribe Fitness
IronTribe Surveillance of SUV crashing through building
IronTribe Surveillance of SUV crashing through building