Hoover Police arrest man accused of selling vehicles with tampered odometers

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Hoover Police say a man sold more than 40 vehicles on Facebook Marketplace that had odometers which had been tampered with.

LaJuan Scott Freeman, 47, of Birmingham is charged with five counts of first-degree theft of property and fleeing/attempting to elude.

Police were contacted in February 2023 by a person who had bought a vehicle on Facebook Marketplace. When they tried to register the vehicle the victim realized the car’s odometer had been tampered with and did not match the mileage reading on the title. As a result the victim was left with a vehicle they could not legally register to obtain a license plate or insurance on.

Based on their investigation, Freeman, who went by the name “Juan Freeman” on Facebook would meet buyers at the Walmart Neighborhood Market on Lorna Road to sell them the car.

Detectives have been able to make contact with at least 5 people who bought cars from Freeman that had the odometer tampered with and believe there may be many more.

Hoover Police attempted to arrest Freeman April 4th while he was on the way to sell another vehicle, but he fled from a traffic stop. Freeman was taken into custody at the Hoover City Jail April 12th and is currently awaiting transfer to the Jefferson County Jail.

Detectives believe there are likely additional victims and encourage anyone who believes they may have been scammed by Freeman to contact Sergeant Austin Tubb at 205-444-7602.

