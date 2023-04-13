First Alert Weather: Rounds of rain and an isolated severe threat Thursday afternoon

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good morning and happy Thursday! I would highly recommend grabbing the umbrella and rain jacket before you step outside this morning. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing a cloudy start to the day with rain moving in from the south. It is associated with an area of low pressure along the Gulf Coast that is slowly moving to the north. It is spreading rain bands into parts of south-central Alabama and Mississippi. I would plan for wet roads and pockets of steady to heavy rainfall this morning.

Planning Out The Day (WBRC)

Some of the outer rain bands can produce gusty winds and limited visibility. Most of the rain is moving to the north. Temperatures are starting out in the 50s this morning. We are forecasting a mostly cloudy sky with rounds of showers and storms today. We will likely see breaks from the rain around noon with additional storms firing up this afternoon and evening.

Severe Outlook Today (WBRC)

The Storm Prediction Center is forecasting a marginal risk - threat level two out of five- for most of Central Alabama today. An isolated strong or severe storm can’t be completely ruled out. The main threat will be gusty winds and an isolated tornado. The greatest tornado threat will likely remain to our southeast in parts of southeast Alabama and Georgia where a slight risk has been issued. I don’t expect any issues, but I also wouldn’t be surprised if a random storm becomes severe. Just make sure you stay weather aware between 11 AM - 8 PM for the potential for a strong or severe storms. Rain chance today will end up around 80% with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Winds will be breezy today from the east-southeast at 10-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Future Radar - Thursday 4:30 p.m. (WBRC)

If you plan to head out to the Barons game this evening, you might want to grab a rain jacket and monitor the forecasts. We will hold on to a 40-50% chance for scattered showers and storms with temperatures staying in the 60s at 7-8 PM. It would not surprise me if we see some delays in the game this evening. Fingers crossed that the ball game remains dry!

Lingering Showers Possible Friday Morning: We will hold on to a 50-60% chance for rain tonight with temperatures cooling into the mid to upper 50s. Severe weather appears unlikely tonight as instability lowers. We will likely see scattered showers Friday morning for parts of Central Alabama. The area of low pressure will continue to weaken and push off to the northeast tomorrow. By Friday afternoon, most of the rain will be out of here with only a 20% chance for an isolated shower. Temperatures tomorrow may end up a little cooler as the low moves over our area. We will likely remain mostly cloudy to partly sunny tomorrow with highs in the upper 60s. Some areas to the northeast could stay in the mid 60s Friday afternoon.

Potential Rainfall (WBRC)

Weekend Forecast: The next big thing is the chance for scattered showers and storms to return Saturday night into Sunday morning. I think most of Saturday is looking great. We’ll likely start the weekend off with temperatures in the mid 50s with a partly cloudy sky. Most of Saturday will end up dry with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. We will likely see a partly cloudy sky Saturday afternoon with increasing cloud cover Saturday evening. A cold front to our west will move eastward into the Southeast Saturday producing showers and storms in parts of Tennessee, Mississippi, Arkansas, and Louisiana. Severe weather will be possible in these areas Saturday. As the cold front approaches us Saturday night, the stormy weather will likely weaken as the best dynamics shift to our north. I would plan for a 50-60% chance for showers and storms Saturday night into Sunday morning. We will likely see lingering showers Sunday morning, but I think we will dry out by Sunday afternoon and evening. Temperatures Sunday morning will likely start out in the upper 50s and warm into the lower 70s.

Rainfall Potential: Rainfall totals over the next five days could add up around 0.5″-1″. Higher totals can’t be ruled out for parts of Sumter, Greene, Hale, Chilton, Bibb, and Coosa counties. Rainfall totals will end up lower north of I-20 where spots could see around 0.25″-0.5″. Flood potential for today and into the weekend remains low.

Dry Start Next Week: Our long-range weather models are showing a nice stretch of quiet weather early next week. We should see plenty of sunshine next Monday and Tuesday with highs in the 70s with lows in the 40s. We may trend warmer with above average temperatures by the end of next week with highs in the 80s and lows in the 50s. Our next chance to see rain may not occur until next Friday, but confidence for rain this far out in time is low.

Make sure you download the WBRC First Alert Weather App for the latest weather information. Have a safe Thursday-

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.