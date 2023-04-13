Etowah County couple arrested, charged with aggravated child abuse

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - An Etowah County couple has been arrested and charged with Aggravated Child Abuse, which is a class B Felony in Alabama, according to Sheriff Jonathon Horton.

The arrests stem from a case involving a 2-year-old child who police say was physically injured to the point of hospitalization while in the care of the couple.

Warrants were obtained on Jasper Williams and Tiffany Williams with a $100,000 bond on each.

Both subjects turned themselves April 7 and made bond.

This is an ongoing investigation.

More information will be added to this story as it becomes available.

