LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Etowah County couple arrested, charged with aggravated child abuse

Etowah County couple arrested, charged with aggravated child abuse
Etowah County couple arrested, charged with aggravated child abuse(Etowah County Sheriff's Office)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - An Etowah County couple has been arrested and charged with Aggravated Child Abuse, which is a class B Felony in Alabama, according to Sheriff Jonathon Horton.

The arrests stem from a case involving a 2-year-old child who police say was physically injured to the point of hospitalization while in the care of the couple.

Warrants were obtained on Jasper Williams and Tiffany Williams with a $100,000 bond on each.

Both subjects turned themselves April 7 and made bond.

This is an ongoing investigation.

More information will be added to this story as it becomes available.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Electronic bingo machines
Bingo halls raided in Jefferson County Tuesday morning
Police in Tennessee are investigating after a 3-month-old boy was found dead inside the...
3-month-old dead, 6 kids found alone at caregiver’s apartment
The former home of actress Betty White was demolished.
Betty White’s former home has been sold and demolished
Former school could become senior living facility
Birmingham considers converting former elementary school into senior living facility
Blake Carter Hudson
Former Walker Co. Sheriff’s deputy pleads guilty to 2019 manslaughter charge

Latest News

As confirmed by Patterson, the driver was a juvenile boy who has been transported to an area...
Madison County Sheriff’s Office: 2 people killed in New Market home shooting
Jeremy 'Pee Wee' Crane
Man wanted after striking Cherokee County deputy with vehicle
Source: WBRC video
City of Birmingham working to end housing inequity
Source: WBRC video
Protecting your mail from thieves