Eagle Scout hits a home run off the field with Miracle League of Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - When it comes to the game of baseball, one Eagle Scout did some pretty remarkable work for kids with special needs in the Miracle League of Tuscaloosa.

Samuel Godwin knows the feeling the game can bring, but he wanted to bring something else to the game.

Miracle League is a non-profit organization that gives any child or adult that has challenges or special needs a chance to play baseball. Kids that have gone from wheelchairs, or unable to walk, to being able to move around the bases and feel normal.

But sometimes you may need to take a step away from the the field and have a room to yourself. That’s where Godwin comes into the picture.

With the help of his Eagle Scout troop, Godwin renovated the family room next to the Miracle League field for special needs kids that are sensitive to loud noises and those that may need to take time to decompress from games.

“It’s really shown how far we’ve come in disability awareness and making sure people have a voice and we can have a community like this,” Godwin said.

