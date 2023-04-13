Shelby Co. dealer selling new electric tractors

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - One area tractor dealer says a new electric tractor could be a game changer for farmers and ranchers.

For about a year and a half now, Columbiana Tractor has been selling Solectrac’s electric tractor line.

Columbiana Tractor says the electric tractors offer fuel and maintenance cost savings, as well as health and environmental benefits.

“It’s a big battery and it’s there for a reason, because for one thing, you have to have weight on a tractor and this tractor has weight, it also has lift compacity that’s equivalent to a standard 25 horsepower tractor,” Chris Mundy, managing partner at Columbiana Tractor, said. “This thing can live up to a thousand pounds, you also have speed control; this thing is four-wheel drive and has the accessibility of any standard tractor.”

Columbiana Tractor is hosting an RSVP event on April 27 where folks will be able to ride, drive and see the electric tractors in action.

For more information on the event, you can visit their website by clicking here.

