LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Brighton house fire spreads to other structures, fire crews on scene

Large fire in Brighton
By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 5:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIGHTON, Ala. (WBRC) - A large fire in Brighton impacted more than one home in the predawn hours of Thursday morning.

A call came in just after 2:30 a.m. on Brighton Road and Huntsville Avenue.

Fire crews on the scene told WBRC that the fire started at one home and spread to other structures.

Several agencies are on location to help contain the fire.

It is currently unknown if anyone was in any of the structures when they caught fire.

This a developing situation and will be updated as more information is available.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in Tennessee are investigating after a 3-month-old boy was found dead inside the...
3-month-old dead, 6 kids found alone at caregiver’s apartment
Electronic bingo machines
Bingo halls raided in Jefferson County Tuesday morning
The former home of actress Betty White was demolished.
Betty White’s former home has been sold and demolished
Former school could become senior living facility
Birmingham considers converting former elementary school into senior living facility
Train car fire in Birmingham
Rail car carrying automobiles catches fire in Birmingham

Latest News

Source: WBRC video
Turning The Tide conference looks at ways to tackle opioid crisis
Source: WBRC video
Turning The Tide hosts conference to speak about opioid crisis
Source: WBRC video
Large fire in Brighton
A week after a man was shot and killed by law enforcement, community activists are calling for...
Local activists call for civilian review board in Jefferson County