Brighton house fire spreads to other structures, fire crews on scene

BRIGHTON, Ala. (WBRC) - A large fire in Brighton impacted more than one home in the predawn hours of Thursday morning.

A call came in just after 2:30 a.m. on Brighton Road and Huntsville Avenue.

Fire crews on the scene told WBRC that the fire started at one home and spread to other structures.

Several agencies are on location to help contain the fire.

It is currently unknown if anyone was in any of the structures when they caught fire.

This a developing situation and will be updated as more information is available.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.