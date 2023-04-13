LawCall
Birmingham close to approving western trail expansion

By Steve Crocker
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 11:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham is moving closer to adding a new wellness attraction for the west side of the metro.

The city along with Freshwater Land Trust are working to build the Valley Creek Trail, which will extend from the High Ore Line in Bessemer through Midfield all the way to the Birmingham Crossplex.

This week, the Birmingham City Council Budget and Finance Committee recommended the full council vote next week on whether to accept $4 million in federal money set aside for the project by Alabama congresswoman Terri Sewell.

Kelvin Datcher, Senior Advisor to Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin, says the mayor’s office is excited about the 4.5 mile trail’s potential.

“It is a chance to get people out and get ‘em going and get ‘em active in their communities by providing a beautiful kind of landscaping along Village Creek”, says Datcher. “It’s gonna be spectacular, man. And it’s something you see in other communities and our legacy communities definitely deserve this same amenities.”

Officials are hopeful that in addition to the health benefits for West Jefferson County, the trail extension will have an economic impact similar to what the Rotary Trail and Railroad Park have done for Birmingham.

The city council is due to vote on the allocation from Congressman Sewell on Tuesday, April 18.

