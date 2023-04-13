Arrest made in 2020 Birmingham homicide

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police have arrested a man for a murder that happened in 2020.

Torace Laster, 25, of Center Point is charged with murder and certain persons forbidden to possess a firearm.

Lamar Harris was shot and killed June 14, 2020 while he was in the 7600 block of 3rd Avenue South.

Torace Laster is currently in the custody of the Federal Bureau of Prisons. He is housed at a Federal Correctional Institute in Memphis.

He will remain in Tennessee until brought to Jefferson County to face charges related to the Harris homicide Investigation. Police say the motive appears to be that Laster was upset with Harris over a reported theft the victim committed.

