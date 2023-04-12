Twin siblings celebrate 101st birthday, recognized as Gadsden’s two oldest citizens

GADSDEN, Ala. (WBRC) - Twin siblings Lonzie Gray and Vernia Gray Ray are celebrating their 101st birthday.

Gadsden Mayor Craig Ford presented the two with a proclamation Monday recognizing them as Gadsden’s two oldest citizens.

When asked the secret to a long life, the twins said, “Just living right by the Lord’s eyes”.

Lonzie keeps his mind sharp with his love for the game of dominos.

