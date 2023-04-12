LawCall
Twin siblings celebrate 101st birthday, recognized as Gadsden’s two oldest citizens

Gadsden's twin siblings celebrate 101st birthday
Gadsden's twin siblings celebrate 101st birthday(Gadsden Mayor Craig Ford)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
GADSDEN, Ala. (WBRC) - Twin siblings Lonzie Gray and Vernia Gray Ray are celebrating their 101st birthday.

Gadsden Mayor Craig Ford presented the two with a proclamation Monday recognizing them as Gadsden’s two oldest citizens.

When asked the secret to a long life, the twins said, “Just living right by the Lord’s eyes”.

Lonzie keeps his mind sharp with his love for the game of dominos.

