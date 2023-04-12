LawCall
Teen and family friend die rescuing children in rough waters

A high school student from Atlanta died last week while rescuing children caught in a strong current at a Florida Beach. (Source: WANF)
By Jasmina Alston and Debra Worley
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 9:57 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA (WANF/Gray News) – A high school student from Atlanta died last week rescuing a group of younger children caught in a strong current while visiting a Florida beach.

According to family members, 16-year-old Bryce Brooks was with family friends near Pensacola when the water rescue happened.

They said a close family friend, Charles “Chuck” Johnson, also died trying to help the teenager in the water.

“He was selfless, our son Bryce, while being pulled by currents himself called for help,” the teen’s father, Alfred Brooks, said. “Not for himself, but he called for help for the kids he was saving.”

The Brooks family gives thanks to the community for its support and shared messages about what an amazing young man their son was.

“At a time when we hear so many narratives about young Black boys stealing life from other young Black boys, let it be amplified that Atlanta developed kids that would give up their life for kids,” Brooks said.

The family said Bryce’s actions saved several lives.

A GoFundMe created for the family surpassed its goal within 24 hours.

Copyright 2023 WANF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

