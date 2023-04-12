LawCall
Shooting investigation underway in Bessemer

(Source: Raycom images)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 10:07 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - The Bessemer Police Department is investigating after they say a man was shot Tuesday night.

Police were called to the 2900 block of Dartmouth Avenue around 8:43 p.m.

When they arrived, a man suffering a gunshot wound was found. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment of what police are calling ‘serious’ injuries.

No word on any suspects. We’ll update this story with more details when we get an update from police.

