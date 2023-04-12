Shelby Co. woman learns to walk again after being diagnosed with rare neuromuscular disease

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Crystal Gayle-Dorion felt a weird tingling in her feet in 2017. Since she was wearing a new pair of shoes, she initially wrote off the sensation.

But it kept happening, eventually turning into excruciating pain, sending Gayle-Dorion to doctor after doctor.

Gayle-Dorion was eventually diagnosed with two rare neuromuscular conditions that put her in a wheelchair for two years.

As a wife and mother of two active boys, she was determined that her diagnosis was not the final answer.

“Doctors told me I would never walk again. I needed to make my home handicap accessible and I needed total care. I just could not receive that. My spirit would not agree with that,” said Gayle-Dorian.

Gayle-Dorion got to work and learned as much as she could about her condition. She began to try natural and holistic approaches to help remedy and heal her symptoms.

In 2019, she walked on her own for the first time in years.

“The day that I took my first steps unassisted, no devices, no cane, no walker, I cried.”

Gayle-Dorian documented her journey so she could one day help other people going through similar experiences.

“I was having my husband, my family members. Whoever was taking me to my appointments and physical therapy, I was having them to record me. Even though I was in a wheelchair and couldn’t walk properly.”

Throughout the experience, she knew she was documenting her progress to help other people. She uses her website and other social media to connect with others and help coach them through their own struggles.

She took everything she learned and put it between covers. On Friday her book “I Thought I Was Healthy. 7 Steps to Heal Symptoms and Restore Your Health, Beauty, and Quality of Life” hits shelves on Saturday, April 15.

“I want my book to show people that you can advocate for yourself and you can do anything you put your mind to.”

You can purchase the book here.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.