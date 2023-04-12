LawCall
Rail car carrying automobiles catches fire in Birmingham

Train car fire in Birmingham
Train car fire in Birmingham(Birmingham Fire & Rescue)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 9:34 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An official with Birmingham Fire and Rescue confirms a rail car carrying automobiles caught fire this evening in Birmingham.

Crews were called to Jefferson Avenue and 31st Street SW where they are working to get the fire under control.

No word on any other details, such as what caused the fire.

We’ll update this story with more information when we know more.

Train car fire in Birmingham
Train car fire in Birmingham(Birmingham Fire & Rescue)
Rail car carrying automobiles catches fire in Birmingham
Rail car carrying automobiles catches fire in Birmingham(Natalie Thorn)

