Pell City Police continue to search for suspects in fatal hit-and-run that killed a wife and mother.

By Bria Chatman
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Rebekah Poe, 46, was a wife and mother who was tragically killed in a hit-and-run last November. However, the case is still unsolved. Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama and local businesses are offering a $25,000 reward for any information that leads to an arrest.

Pell City Police Chief Clay Morris says they work on this case daily because the Poe family deserves justice. But, they need the public’s assistance.

“People in our community and our vicinity know who killed Mrs. Poe,” says Chief Morris. “And we need the community’s help.”

According to police, Poe confronted suspects who had just broken into vehicles on Skyline Trail. They say those suspects then ran her over. The two individuals are described as a white woman in her 20′s with dark hair and glasses and a white man in his 20s with light brown hair. They were traveling in a black Dodge Charger last seen on Funderburg Trail.

Chief Morris wants the community to imagine if this was their loved one.

“Mrs. Poe was brutally run over and killed by our suspects,” says Chief Morris. “There was no regard for her life whatsoever because they didn’t have to do that. A tragic and horrific scene for her family. I want the public to understand that her children and her husband watched this happen.”

If you have any information, you’re asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777. All tips can be submitted anonymously.

